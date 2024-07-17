ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 27,201 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 390,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,201 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,695.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 194,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $25.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

