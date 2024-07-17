ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 7,626 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Insperity worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE NSP traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.63. 265,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Insperity

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.