ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 597,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,831 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $8,930,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after buying an additional 173,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $71,690. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 2.1 %

NUS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. 447,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $543.89 million, a P/E ratio of -182.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

