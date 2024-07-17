ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 170,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

SXT traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $80.24. 136,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $45,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

