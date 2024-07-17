ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 10,679 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MGRC traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,961. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.