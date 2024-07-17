ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 13,485 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Andersons worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 907,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 68.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after buying an additional 167,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,569,000 after buying an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 46,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,189,000 after buying an additional 46,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.61. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

