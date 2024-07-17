ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,475 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $421.56. 1,011,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,661. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

