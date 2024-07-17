ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,809,000 after buying an additional 334,088 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $35,265,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 234,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 135,462 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $14,227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,137,000 after buying an additional 85,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.81. 106,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $124.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

