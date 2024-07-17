ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 44,731 call options on the company. This is an increase of 30% compared to the average volume of 34,290 call options.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 11.1 %

BOIL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,091,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500,752. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

