ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $81.30

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.30, but opened at $77.33. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $76.91, with a volume of 5,966,379 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 7.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 28.9% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

