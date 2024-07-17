ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $81.30

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.30, but opened at $77.33. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $76.91, with a volume of 5,966,379 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 7.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
