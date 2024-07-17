Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

PSA stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.92. 42,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.40. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.