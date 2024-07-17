Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Lowered by Analyst

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Global Payments in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $103.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.