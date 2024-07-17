Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,568 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Q2 worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 363,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,224,075.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.66. 737,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $70.85.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QTWO

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.