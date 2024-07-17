Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.57.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $443.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $412.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.98. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 87,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 115,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 145.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,616 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

