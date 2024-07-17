QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,161 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 187.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Veralto by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Veralto stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $98.95. The stock had a trading volume of 153,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $102.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

