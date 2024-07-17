QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,891 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,472 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after buying an additional 1,968,988 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $130,622,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 461.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,036,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,311,000 after acquiring an additional 851,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CL traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

