QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,065 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. 1,497,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,112,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

