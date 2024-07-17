QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,620. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $112.77 and a twelve month high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

