QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,525 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,825,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.01. 97,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,714. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

