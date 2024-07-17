QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 271 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,088 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $281.36. The company had a trading volume of 91,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.05 and a 200-day moving average of $245.38. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $282.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

