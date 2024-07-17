QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,580 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 126,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. 2,257,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,714,420. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

