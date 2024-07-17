QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 490,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 30.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $99.39. The stock had a trading volume of 276,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.