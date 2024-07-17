QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 200.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,423 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.09.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

