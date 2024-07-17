QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Roblox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,607,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,221,000 after buying an additional 867,805 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 573,463 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,266,000 after acquiring an additional 764,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. 978,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,276. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,506,145. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.