QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $489,300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,749,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,507,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.05.

HUM stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.13. The stock had a trading volume of 539,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

