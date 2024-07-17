QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $592,392,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Waste Connections by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,914 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,438,000 after purchasing an additional 630,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.77. The stock had a trading volume of 232,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,768. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $182.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

