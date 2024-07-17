QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $12.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.19. 764,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,876. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.33, a PEG ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

