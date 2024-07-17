QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 232,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,818. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

