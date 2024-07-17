QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,451 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE JEF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.