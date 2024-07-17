QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,442 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. 1,758,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,465,106. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

