QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,780 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $148,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,205,000 after buying an additional 956,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,152,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,597. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.