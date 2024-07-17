QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,426,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 176,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of IAC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 219,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Up 0.1 %

IAC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. 126,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,815. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.68 million. On average, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

