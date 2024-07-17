QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,815 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $76,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $117.99. 2,203,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,733,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.76. The company has a market cap of $465.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

