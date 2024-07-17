QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.06. The company had a trading volume of 206,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.56 and its 200 day moving average is $162.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

