QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,158 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,158 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. abrdn plc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $4,620,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,422,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.86. 151,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,055. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

