QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 79,315 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,315 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,797,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Hologic stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.04. 233,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,045. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

