Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 136,784 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 274.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 108,147 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.19. The company had a trading volume of 217,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,183. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

