Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2,375.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 246,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,823. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.