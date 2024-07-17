Qsemble Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,764 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,009,000 after buying an additional 446,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PG&E by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,178 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 183,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,380,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,532,215. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

