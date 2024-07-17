Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $660,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $10.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.45. 1,132,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,585. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

