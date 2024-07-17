Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $503,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock traded down $13.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $495.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.93. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

