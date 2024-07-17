Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $503,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000.
Insider Transactions at Saia
In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Saia
Saia Stock Performance
SAIA stock traded down $13.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $495.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.93. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.