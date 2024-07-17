Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $681,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 61,362 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,133. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

