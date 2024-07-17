Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. 919,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,021. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

