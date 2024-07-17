Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 756 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $986.07. The company had a trading volume of 107,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $924.17 and its 200-day moving average is $934.23.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile



W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

