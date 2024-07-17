Qsemble Capital Management LP Trims Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,979 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Clear Secure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

YOU stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 337,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,064. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

