Qsemble Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $36.11. 357,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

