QUALCOMM Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.
QUALCOMM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $12.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.86. 1,453,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,841. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.85. The firm has a market cap of $219.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.54.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
