QUALCOMM Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $12.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.86. 1,453,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,841. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.85. The firm has a market cap of $219.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.