Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $0.05

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.05 and approximately $4.89 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009467 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,666.49 or 0.99931780 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001001 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00071480 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

