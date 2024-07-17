QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 1.8% Following Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 9,648,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 8,827,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Specifically, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,562 shares of company stock worth $4,869,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on QS. UBS Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

QuantumScape Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

