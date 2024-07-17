Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Trading Up 4%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. 380,023 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 186,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Raymond James cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital raised Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 million, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $63.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 825,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 699,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 102,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

